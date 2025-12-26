Big Brother alum Mickey Lee died Thursday after experiencing a "sudden health crisis." She was 35.

Her family announced her death on Lee's Instagram account Friday.

"With profound sadness, the family of Mickey Lee announces her transition on Christmas in the early evening," the post reads. "Mickey captured the hearts of audiences nationwide through her appearance on Big Brother, where her authenticity, strength and spirit left a lasting impression on fans and fellow cast members alike."

"She will be remembered for the joy she brought into the lives of so many and for the genuine connections she formed both on and off screen," the post continued.

An earlier Instagram post pointed followers to a GoFundMe created to raise money for her care.

"Mickey recently suffered a series of cardiac arrests following complications from the flu and is now in the ICU in critical but stable condition," that post reads. "She has been surrounded by medical professionals and loved ones, but the road ahead will be long and challenging. This sudden health crisis has left Mickey and her family facing enormous emotional and financial strain from mounting hospital bills to ongoing care and recovery costs."

Lee, who had been a contestant on Season 27 of the reality show, was evicted out of the Big Brother house after almost 60 days.

Fellow contestant Rachel Reilly commented on the news in an Instagram story, saying she was "beyond saddened" to hear of Lee's passing.

"Thank you for bringing your light to the world," she wrote. "You will be missed. This doesn't feel real. Heartbroken that you're gone. You'll always have a place in my heart."