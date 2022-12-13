Yellowstone star Wes Bentley says playing his character, Jamie Dutton, can be "tricky."

The 44-year-old actor discussed the Paramount Network series during Monday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Yellowstone is a Western series starring Bentley, Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser and Gil Birmingham. The series follows the Duttons, a family who own the largest ranch in Montana.

Bentley plays the villainous Jamie Dutton, the son of John Dutton (Costner) and his late wife, Evelyn.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Bentley reflected on Yellowstone's success and being confused for his character.

"They try to give me therapy," he said of fans. "You know, in Montana I'll go shopping at the grocery store and then from across the store some man will yell out, 'Hey, Jamie Dutton, I hate you!'"

Bentley also discussed the challenges of playing a morally ambiguous character.

"It can be fun but it also, it can be very draining and tiring because it's a lot of dark stuff," he said. "It's tricky because you try to play him like he's not seeing himself that way. But at the same time, it's more of a blast when I talk to fans who want to give me therapy and like, 'We're really worried about Jamie.'"

Yellowstone drew 12.1 million viewers with its Season 5 premiere in November. Bentley said in a recent interview with UPI that Jamie is feeling "anger and hatred" for his family in the new season.

Yellowstone airs Sundays on Paramount Network.