Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Diana Jenkins is pregnant after previously experiencing a miscarriage.

Page Six reported that Jenkins, 49, is expecting her fourth child, her second with her fiance, Asher Monroe, 34.

Sources said Jenkins is "a few weeks pregnant." The star is reportedly feeling great but on bed rest "because of her health history."

Jenkins appeared to confirm the news Saturday on Instagram. After a follower congratulated her on her pregnancy on a post, Jenkins responded in the comments, "Long way to go but thank you."

In addition, Jenkins responded with heart emojis to her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Kathy Hilton congratulating her.

People also reported the news Monday.

"Diana and Asher are filled with joy," a source said. "So far, everything is perfect and she feels great."

Jenkins has a daughter, Eliyanah, with Monroe, and a son, Innis, and daughter, Eneya, with her ex-husband Roger Jenkins. She went public about her miscarriage during RHOBH Season 12.

