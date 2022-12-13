The 2022 Asia Artist Awards took place Monday at a star-studded event in Japan.

The awards show, known as AAA, was held at Nippon Gaishi Hall in Nagoya.

The Asia Artist Awards is a South Korean awards show honoring outstanding achievements by Asian artists in television, film and music.

K-pop groups Seventeen, Stray Kids and Itzy were among the big winners of the night. Seventeen won the Daesang, or grand prize, for Singer of the Year, while Stray Kids took home the Daesang for Album of the Year.

Itzy wore coordinating outfits on the red carpet, with each member sporting black shorts, tops and boots.

The 2022 Asia Artist Awards winners include:

Daesang - Song of the Year - "After Like," Ive

Daesang, Actor of the Year - Lee Jun-ho

Daesang, Album of the Year - Maxident, Stray Kids

Daesang, Performance of the Year - NewJeans

Daesang, Singer of the Year - Seventeen

Daesang, Stage of the Year - Lim Young-woong

Rookie of the Year, Singer - Ive, NewJeans, Le Sserafim

Rookie of the Year, Actor - Kang Daniel, Seo Bum-joon

Popularity Award, Singer - BTS

Popularity Award, Actor - Kim Seon-ho

Asia Celebrity Award, Singer - Itzy, Lyodra

Asia Celebrity Award, Actor - Kim Seon-ho, Kwon Yu-ri, PP, Billkin

Best Artist Award, Singer - Itzy, The Boyz, The Rampage

Best Artist Award, Actor - Han So-hwee, Seo In-guk, Park Min-young

Best Artist Award, Singer - AleXa, Verivery