Stray Kids, Seventeen, Itzy among Asia Artist Awards winners
UPI News Service, 12/13/2022
The 2022 Asia Artist Awards took place Monday at a star-studded event in Japan.
The awards show, known as AAA, was held at Nippon Gaishi Hall in Nagoya.
The Asia Artist Awards is a South Korean awards show honoring outstanding achievements by Asian artists in television, film and music.
K-pop groups Seventeen, Stray Kids and Itzy were among the big winners of the night. Seventeen won the Daesang, or grand prize, for Singer of the Year, while Stray Kids took home the Daesang for Album of the Year.
Itzy wore coordinating outfits on the red carpet, with each member sporting black shorts, tops and boots.
The 2022 Asia Artist Awards winners include:
Daesang - Song of the Year - "After Like," Ive
Daesang, Actor of the Year - Lee Jun-ho
Daesang, Album of the Year - Maxident, Stray Kids
Daesang, Performance of the Year - NewJeans
Daesang, Singer of the Year - Seventeen
Daesang, Stage of the Year - Lim Young-woong
Rookie of the Year, Singer - Ive, NewJeans, Le Sserafim
Rookie of the Year, Actor - Kang Daniel, Seo Bum-joon
Popularity Award, Singer - BTS
Popularity Award, Actor - Kim Seon-ho
Asia Celebrity Award, Singer - Itzy, Lyodra
Asia Celebrity Award, Actor - Kim Seon-ho, Kwon Yu-ri, PP, Billkin
Best Artist Award, Singer - Itzy, The Boyz, The Rampage
Best Artist Award, Actor - Han So-hwee, Seo In-guk, Park Min-young
