'Yellowstone' Season 5, Part 2 to stream on Peacock
UPI News Service, 02/14/2025
Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 will stream on Peacock beginning March 16.
ADVERTISEMENT
The Season 5 conclusion drew some 11.4 million viewers, Paramount reported when the finale aired in December.
Taylor Sheridan and John Linson's western, which began airing in 2018, followed the Dutton family and the happenings on their ranch.
Kevin Costner portrayed John Dutton, until he left the show because of another film he was working on. After his character's unexpected death, the family is left to protect the ranch from an uncertain future.
Copyright 2025 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.