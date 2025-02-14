Britney Spears pulled double duty as host and musical guest in 2000 and did it again in 2002. Both episodes leaned into her pop-star persona, with sketches poking fun at her public image.
Billie Eilish - Age 19
Billie Eilish made her SNL debut in 2021 as host and musical guest. Known for her offbeat sense of humor, Eilish brought that same energy to her sketches and also performed songs from Happier Than Ever.
