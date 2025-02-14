Max renewed The Pitt on Friday for a second season ahead of its April 10 season finale. Season 1 currently releases new episodes Thursdays at 9 p.m. EST.

Noah Wyle stars and executive produces with his ER producer, John Wells . R. Scott Gemmell created the series.

Wyle plays Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch leading a trauma team in a Pittsburgh emergency room. Each episode of the series takes place during one hour of the 15-hour shift.

Tracy Ifeachor, Patrick Ball, Supriya Ganesh, Fiona Dourif, Taylor Dearden, Isa Briones play doctors. Katherine LaNasa plays a nurse. Gerran Howell and Shabana Azeez play medical students.

Since its Jan. 16 premiere, The Pitt has been Max's most-watched title internationally, according to the press release.