Netflix announced Friday that it renewed XO, Kitty for Season 3. Season 2 premiered Jan. 16.

Showrunner Jessica O'Toole said in a statement that Season 3 would include the show's first summer episode. The first two seasons took place during the school year.

Anna Catchart stars as Kitty, the younger sister of Lara Jean from the three To All the Boys films. Kitty attends the Korean Independent School of Seoul, where she explores her own teen romances and learns about her late mother.

Author Jenny Han created the series. Minyeong Choi, Gia Kim, Sang Heon Lee, Anthony Keyvan, Regan Aliyah, Peter Thurnwald, Philippe Lee, Audrey Huynh, Jocelyn Shelfo, Michael K. Lee, Sasha Bhasin and Joshua Lee also star.

John Corbett and Sarayu Blue appeared twice in the first season as Kitty's father and stepmother, reprising their roles from the movies.