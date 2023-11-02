Paramount+ also announced plans for spinoffs to the hit flagship show called 1944 and 2024.
They will join creator Taylor Sheridan's universe, which also includes the already-aired limited series 1883 and 1923, as well as the upcoming Bass Reeves.
"Within five years, we grew Yellowstone from a hit U.S. cable show with five million viewers into a global hit franchise with over 100 million fans around the world and multiple extensions -- and, we're just getting started," Chris McCarthy, president/CEO of Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios, said in a statement
"On the heels of 1883 and 1923's success, our new planned spinoffs, 1944 and 2024, will take audiences on a thrilling, new and unexpected journey with the complex and compelling storytelling that has become a hallmark of the franchise and has helped turn it into a worldwide cultural phenomenon -- thanks to the creative mastermind of Taylor Sheridan."
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.