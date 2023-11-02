The second half of the contemporary western Yellowstone is scheduled to premiere in November 2024, Paramount+ announced Thursday.

No casting has been announced yet.

Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Wes Bentley, Luke Grimes and Kelsey Asbille starred in the previous episodes, but Costner's participation in the show has been uncertain as he pursues outside film projects.

Paramount+ also announced plans for spinoffs to the hit flagship show called 1944 and 2024.

They will join creator Taylor Sheridan's universe, which also includes the already-aired limited series 1883 and 1923, as well as the upcoming Bass Reeves.

"Within five years, we grew Yellowstone from a hit U.S. cable show with five million viewers into a global hit franchise with over 100 million fans around the world and multiple extensions -- and, we're just getting started," Chris McCarthy, president/CEO of Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios, said in a statement

"On the heels of 1883 and 1923's success, our new planned spinoffs, 1944 and 2024, will take audiences on a thrilling, new and unexpected journey with the complex and compelling storytelling that has become a hallmark of the franchise and has helped turn it into a worldwide cultural phenomenon -- thanks to the creative mastermind of Taylor Sheridan."