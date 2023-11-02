The CW announced Thursday that the fourth season of Superman & Lois would be the show's last. Season 4 premieres in 2024.

Superman & Lois stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman. Hoechlin debuted as the character in Season 2 of Supergirl and appeared in several episodes of various CW superhero series.

Elizabeth Tulloch plays Lois Lane. Tulloch first appeared in the role during a 2018 "Elseworlds" crossover event.

Superman & Lois picked up with Clark and Lois after they'd married and become parents to two teenage boys, one of whom developed super powers like his father. Berlanti Productions added Superman & Lois to its slate that included Supergirl, Arrow, The Flash, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Black Lightning and Batwoman.

The show also starred Alex Garfin, Michael Bishop, Wole Parks, Inde Navarratte, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Dylan Walsh. Bishop replaced Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent after two seasons.

The CW renewed Superman & Lois in June. Season 4 will have 10 episodes. Superman & Lois showrunners Todd Helbing and Brent Fletcher promised a final confrontation with Lex Luthor ( Michael Cudlitz ).

"Since the day this show was first discussed, it was about family," Helbing and Fletcher said in a statement. "Watch as Superman, Lois and all our heroes face off against the biggest threat in the show's history-Lex Luthor."