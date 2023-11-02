South Korean girl group Aespa is teasing its new EP.

The K-pop stars released an album preview for its EP Drama on Thursday.

The track poster video features clips from Drama's six songs: "Drama," "Trick or Treat," "Don't Blink," "Hot Air Balloon," "Yolo" and "You."

On Sunday, Aespa released a mood sampler for Drama titled "The Scene" featuring a crashed red car.

Aespa announced Drama in October and will release the album Nov. 10.

Drama will mark Aespa's second EP of 2023, following My World in May.

Aespa consists of Karina, Giselle, Winter and Ningning. The group recently released an animated "Ae-Aespa" version of its music video for the song "Better Things."