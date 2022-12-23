'Yellowjackets' photos introduce Lauren Ambrose as adult Van
UPI News Service, 12/23/2022
Showtime is teasing Yellowjackets Season 2.
The network shared first-look photos for the season Thursday featuring Lauren Ambrose.
The photos introduce Ambrose as an adult Vanessa "Van" Palmer. Liv Hewson played the teenage version of the character in Season 1.
"And you thought Van was six feet under," the post reads.
Yellowjackets is a thriller series following a group of high school girls soccer players whose plane crashes in the remote wilderness. The show follows the team as they fight to survive and also explores their lives 25 years later.
