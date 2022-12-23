Daddy Yankee releases 'Campeon' video, performs final show of farewell tour
UPI News Service, 12/23/2022
Daddy Yankee released a new video Friday after bringing his farewell tour to a close.
The 45-year-old Puerto Rican singer and rapper shared a video for the song "Campeon."
The "Campeon" video features footage of Daddy Yankee performing for fans on his La išltima Vuelta farewell tour.
Daddy Yankee performed the final show of the tour Thursday in Miami, Fla.
Daddy Yankee announced his plans to retire from music in March.
"This race, which has been a marathon, finally sees the finish line. Now, I am going to enjoy what all of you have given me," the singer said at the time.
"I will say goodbye celebrating these 32 years of experience with this new collector's item, the album Legendaddy. I'm going to give you all the styles that have defined me, in one single album," he added.
