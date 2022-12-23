Outlander will return for a seventh season in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Starz shared a teaser and summer 2023 premiere date for the season Friday.

Outlander is based on the Diana Gabaldon book series. The show follows Claire Randall (Caitri­ona Balfe), a World War II nurse who is transported back in time from 1945 to 1743, where she meets and falls in love with the Scottish warrior Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan).

Season 7 is based on Gabaldon's book An Echo in the Bone.

The teaser opens with Jamie (Heughan) describing his dream to Claire (Balfe).

"There was light all around you. But it wasn't candlelight nor firelight," he says. "I thought that must be what electric light is like."

The preview gives a glimpse of the Fraser's Ridge fire, the Declaration of Independence being posted, Claire and Jamie's daughter Brianna (Sophie Skelton) giving birth, and Claire on the gallows.

Richard Rankin, John Bell, David Berry, Caitlin O'Ryan and Paul Gorman also star, with Charles Vandervaart, Izzy Meikle-Small and Joey Phillips to join the cast in Season 7. Graham McTavish, Lotte Verbeek and Nell Hudson will return in the new season.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Heughan had confirmed a 2023 release date for Season 7 in a post Tuesday on Instagram.