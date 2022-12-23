'Outlander': Starz shares Season 7 teaser, summer 2023 premiere date
UPI News Service, 12/23/2022
Outlander will return for a seventh season in 2023.
Starz shared a teaser and summer 2023 premiere date for the season Friday.
Outlander is based on the Diana Gabaldon book series. The show follows Claire Randall (Caitriona Balfe), a World War II nurse who is transported back in time from 1945 to 1743, where she meets and falls in love with the Scottish warrior Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan).
Season 7 is based on Gabaldon's book An Echo in the Bone.
The teaser opens with Jamie (Heughan) describing his dream to Claire (Balfe).
"There was light all around you. But it wasn't candlelight nor firelight," he says. "I thought that must be what electric light is like."
The preview gives a glimpse of the Fraser's Ridge fire, the Declaration of Independence being posted, Claire and Jamie's daughter Brianna (Sophie Skelton) giving birth, and Claire on the gallows.
