South Korean singer and rapper Vernon is back with new music.

The 24-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band Seventeen, released his debut solo mixtape, Black Eye, and a music video for his song of the same name on Friday.

The "Black Eye" video shows Vernon race through the city at night. The pop-punk songs features English lyrics.

"Wake me up from this nightmare, please / I can't stand this reality / I'm on my worst behavior / How you like me now?" Vernon sings.

"Black Eye" is the only song on the Black Eye mixtape.

Vernon is the third member of Seventeen to release a solo mixtape, following Hoshi's Spider in April 2021 and Woozi's Ruby in January.

The singer released the solo song "Lotto" in 2015. and "Bands Boy" in 2021.

As a full group, Seventeen consists of Vernon, Hoshi, Woozi, S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Wonwoo, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan and Dino. The group was among the winners at the Asia Artist Awards last week.