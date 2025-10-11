The mystery drama, Yellowjackets, is ending with its upcoming fourth season on Showtime.

ADVERTISEMENT

Starring Melanie Lynskey Christina Ricci , Sophie Thatcher, Sarah Desjardins and Samantha Hanratty, the show follows the survivors of a deadly remote plane crash across two timelines -- the 1990s when they were teens and the present day.

"After three incredible seasons, and great consideration, we're excited to announce that we will be bringing the story of Yellowjackets to its twisted conclusion in this fourth and final season," co-creators Ashley Lyle and said in a statement Friday.

"We've always known there would come a point when the story would tell us it wants to end, and it's our belief that our job -- our responsibility -- is to listen. Telling this emotional, wild, and deeply human story has been a profoundly meaningful experience and a true honor for us, and we're so very grateful to the brilliant cast, crew and writers who have bravely gone on the journey with us to bring it to life," they added.

"Most of all, we want to thank the fans who have stuck with us through every moment, mystery and meal - the Hive is nothing without you! We can't wait to share the final chapter with you and hope you find it...delicious."