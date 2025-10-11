'KPop Demon Hunters' soundtrack tops U.S. album chart
UPI News Service, 10/11/2025
The soundtrack to KPop Demon Hunters is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Morgan Wallen's I'm the Problem, followed by Cardi B's Am I the Drama? at No. 3, Doja Cat's Vie at No. 4 and Sabrina Carpenter's Man's Best Friend at No. 5.
Rounding out the Young Thug's Uy Scuti's at No. 6, Mariah Carey's Here For It All at No. 7, Olivia Dean's The Art of Loving at No. 8, P1Harmony's Ex at No. 9 and Bad Bunny's Debi Tirar Mas Fotos at No. 10.
