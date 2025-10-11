Megan Fox to play Toy Chica in 'Five Nights at Freddy's 2'
UPI News Service, 10/11/2025
Megan Fox has joined the cast of the upcoming horror movie, Five Nights at Freddy's 2.
The Transformers and Jennifer's Body alum will play the malevolent character, Toy Chica.
The movies are based on a popular video-game franchise about people stuck in an abandoned restaurant where creepy animatronic characters, including Chica, are possessed by the spirits of murdered children, who want to make other humans just like them.
