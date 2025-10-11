Megan Fox has joined the cast of the upcoming horror movie, Five Nights at Freddy's 2.

The Transformers and Jennifer's Body alum will play the malevolent character, Toy Chica.

The movies are based on a popular video-game franchise about people stuck in an abandoned restaurant where creepy animatronic characters, including Chica, are possessed by the spirits of murdered children, who want to make other humans just like them.

Set for release on Dec. 5, the sequel to the 2023 blockbuster film stars Josh Hutcherson, Matthew Lillard, Piper Rubio, Elizabeth Lail, Skeet Ulrich and Mckenna Grace.