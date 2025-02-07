Yasmin Williams performed for NPR's Tiny Desk Concert series in a new episode released Friday.

The musician and composer performed her songs "Hummingbird," "Sisters," "Guitka" and "Restless Heart" at the intimate show.

NPR describes Williams, 27, as "a finger style guitarist who taps, slaps and slides up and down the fretboard of her instrument with a commanding sense of scenery that flickers between the strings."

Two of the songs from her set hail from her 2018 debut album Unwind, and two from her most recent release, Arcadia, which dropped in October.

Allison de Groot and Tatiana Hargreaves joined Williams on banjo and fiddle, respectively, for her first song, "Hummingbird."

"I'm so, so, so, so thrilled, honored, happy, ecstatic, joyful -- however many like positive adjectives I can come up with, to be here," Williams said after that first song.

She said that beating her brothers in Guitar Hero when she was 12 drew her to the guitar.

"After I beat the game, my parents and my grandma got me my first guitar," she shared. "Like actual guitar and I taught myself."

Musicians Lelia-Michelle Walker and Morgan Brown played viola, while Maggy Simon played violin, Marcus Grant played marimba and Amadou Kouyate played djembre for Williams on "Sisters."

Kouyate also played with Williams on "Guitka."

For that song, Williams attached a kalimba to her guitar.

"And they're really fun to play at the same time," she said. "And I don't know if y'all can see, but I also have on these tap shoes and it's fun to do everything at the same time, so that's what we're going to do."

She closed her set with "Restless Heart."

Williams gave her Tiny Desk performance amid a tour with stops in the U.S. and a show in Spain.