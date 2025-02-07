Actress Hailee Steinfeld joined her fiance, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, on the NFL Honors red carpet Thursday.

The event marked Steinfeld and Allen's red carpet debut as a couple after being first linked in May 2023.

The pair became engaged in November, sharing a photograph of the beach proposal to Instagram.

Allen, who was honored as the NFL's Most Valuable Player, acknowledged Steinfeld during his speech.

"And last but not least, my fiance, Hailee who -- you've been my rock. You are my best friend. I would not be standing on this stage if it weren't for you," he says in a clip.

The Hawkeye actress beams up at him as he speaks.

Steinfeld was not the only celebrity who made an appearance at the NFL Honors.

Jelly Roll, Jon Hamm, Terry Crews, Taylor Lautner, Nikki Glaser, Wendell Pierce, Flava Flav, Janelle Monae and Gayle King were among the other stars to attend.

