Larissa de Macedo Machado, better known as the singer Anitta, has released new music.

In the music video "Romeo," which dropped Thursday, the Brazilian singer portrays both Romeo and Juliet.

In some parts of the video she wears wings, and in other scenes she wears chainmail or armor.

"If you're looking for a night of mischief stay here dancing with me," she sings.

Anitta, 31, recently collaborated with The Weeknd on the song "Si£o Paulo." She released the album Funk Generation in April and Ensaios Da Anitta in December.

The singer is also the subject of an upcoming Netflix documentary.

"The film tracks her rise to global fame, revealing how Larissa learned to navigate the highs and lows of a life touring, but it also goes behind the scenes, showing the superstar taking time to ground herself with family and setting off to climb Mount Everest," an official synopsis reads.

The film does not yet have a specific release date.