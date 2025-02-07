Lalisa Manobal, better known as Blackpink's Lisa, is back with new solo music.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Thai singer released the single and music video "Born Again," featuring Doja Cat and RAYE, on Thursday.

The track arrives ahead of Alter Ego, Lisa's debut 12-track album, which drops Feb. 28.

The music video begins with Lisa's definition of what it means to be "born again," written in small white lettering against a black background.

According to the video, Lisa's song title refers to "the transformation into a New Woman who embraces her freedom to become the person she desires to be."

The song is broken into five parts. In part one, all three women are wearing black, and Lisa sings about an apparent break-up.

Part two introduces Doja Cat dressed as a nun, and then, later in the scene she is wearing a black leotard and tights, tied to a pole.

In part three, Lisa sits beneath a tree with a pile of apples.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

RAYE sinks into a flower bed in part four, and the three women appear all together, wearing white, in part five.

The new song comes as the iconic K-pop group Blackpink -- which also includes Jennie, Rose and Jisoo -- announced an upcoming world tour in 2025.