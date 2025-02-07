Fedha Sinon, better known as TikTok star Pinkydoll, is joining the cast of Love & Hip Hop: Miami.

She is well known for portraying NPCs, or "non-playable characters" in video games, during livestreams.

"I was making $100k a month, but my views started to go down," she explained in a clip. "So I had to do something new."

She said that she's been filming mukbang videos, where she eats various things on camera, to elevate her engagement.

"But I don't know how much longer I can actually do this," she said.

In the show, she is going to pursue "music industry superstardom," according to an official synopsis.

"From navigating her tumultuous relationship with her larger-than-life younger sister to proving her credibility in a cutthroat industry, Pinkydoll's journey promises to be a rollercoaster of ambition, drama, and resilience," the description reads.

VH1 will air the "midseason premiere" of Season 6 on Monday at 8 p.m. EDT.