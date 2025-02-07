TikTok star Pinkydoll joins 'Love & Hip Hop: Miami'
UPI News Service, 02/07/2025
Fedha Sinon, better known as TikTok star Pinkydoll, is joining the cast of Love & Hip Hop: Miami.
She is well known for portraying NPCs, or "non-playable characters" in video games, during livestreams.
"I was making $100k a month, but my views started to go down," she explained in a clip. "So I had to do something new."
She said that she's been filming mukbang videos, where she eats various things on camera, to elevate her engagement.
"But I don't know how much longer I can actually do this," she said.
In the show, she is going to pursue "music industry superstardom," according to an official synopsis.
"From navigating her tumultuous relationship with her larger-than-life younger sister to proving her credibility in a cutthroat industry, Pinkydoll's journey promises to be a rollercoaster of ambition, drama, and resilience," the description reads.
VH1 will air the "midseason premiere" of Season 6 on Monday at 8 p.m. EDT.
