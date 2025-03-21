Young and the Restless alum Wings Hauser, the father of Yellowstone star Cole Hauser, has died at the age of 78.

Wings' wife Cali told Variety Thursday that he died of natural causes, but did not disclose further details about the circumstances.

"Movie icon Wings Hauser took flight in the arms of his film & music partner, Cali Lili Hauser at their studio this weekend," Cali posted on Instagram Wednesday.

"Born in Hollywood, proud Academy member and prouder son of Academy Award winning writer, director, producer Dwight A. Hauser and loving mother Geraldine T. Hauser, Wings Hauser's one of a kind, legendary career spanned 58 years in movies, tv & music working alongside many of the greatest artists in the industry and earning their respect," the post continued. "His recent and upcoming releases along with his living wish is handing the torch to the love of his life, Cali, requesting she continue the work embodying their partnership, their love story and honoring his legacy."

In addition to his work on the soap Y&R, WIngs is known for his TV roles in Magnum, P.I., Roseanne, The Fall Guy, Murder, She Wrote, Perry Mason, Beverly Hills, 90210 and Bones. His films include The Insider and Tough Guys Don't Dance.

He had been working on a documentary about his life called Working Class Actor at the time of his death.

His son Cole gained fame for his portrayal of ranch foreman Rip Wheeler for five seasons of the contemporary western, Yellowstone.