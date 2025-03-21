Google is celebrating the beginning of the women's college basketball championships with a Doodle.

The search engine's animated image shows a fiery basketball headed toward a net, marking the first round of the women's National Collegiate Athletic Association tournament.

When users click the Doodle, they are taken to a schedule of women's games, which kick off Friday when Iowa State and Michigan face off at 11:30 a.m.

Google posted a Doodle Thursday honoring the beginning of the men's games.

Collectively, the basketball games known as March Madness will see 68 teams across the United States compete.

"Who will be this year's Cinderella story?" an official Doodle description said. "Will an upset bust your bracket? And who will ultimately take home the glory? All eyes are on the court for tipoff."