"While the film is just in the initial stages, we know it will be full of humor, heart and adventure," Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger told shareholders during their annual meeting Thursday. "And we can't wait to share more soon."
No casting or story-line were disclosed.
But Disney did confirm the first movie's directors, Lee Unkrich and Adrian Molina, are returning for the sequel.
The original film won the Oscars for Best Animated Feature and Best Song for "Remember Me."
