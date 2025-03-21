Disney Pixar has announced that a sequel to its Oscar-winning 2017 animated film, Coco, is now in the works and set for release in 2029.

The beloved original film followed 12-year-old, music-loving Miguel who meets his Mexican ancestors during an accidental trip to the Land of the Dead.

Its voice cast included Anthony Gonzalez, Gael Garcia Bernal, Benjamin Bratt, Alanna Ubach, Renee Victor, Ana Ofelia Murguia and Edward James Olmos.

"While the film is just in the initial stages, we know it will be full of humor, heart and adventure," Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger told shareholders during their annual meeting Thursday. "And we can't wait to share more soon."

No casting or story-line were disclosed.

But Disney did confirm the first movie's directors, Lee Unkrich and Adrian Molina, are returning for the sequel.

The original film won the Oscars for Best Animated Feature and Best Song for "Remember Me."