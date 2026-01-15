Ian McKellen has signed on to portray English artist L.S. Lowry in the BBC documentary, L.S. Lowry: The Unheard Tapes.

The X-Men and Lord of the Rings icon will lip-sync recordings of Lowry speaking about his life and career in his own living room.

Lowry, who was known for his drawings and paintings of Pendlebury and Salford in northwest England, died in 1976 at the age of 88.

"To give play to Lowry through his own voice has been a unique privilege," McKellen said in a press release on Thursday.

"These tapes reveal an intimate insight into the artist's thoughts -- his ambitions, regrets and his humor. Anyone like me, who admires his paintings and drawings, will be intrigued and delighted that the artist is brought back to life through his own words."

McKellen will also be seen later this year in Avengers: Doomsday.