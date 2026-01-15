NBC released a promo video of Stranger Things alum Finn Wolfhard preparing to host this weekend's edition of Saturday Night Live.

Wolfhard is seen walking the halls of the New York studio where the sketch-comedy show is taped when the lights start to flicker and smoke comes out of a door.

"It's Vecna! He's back!" Wolfhard declares, grabbing a broom and breaking it over his knee.

"Get behind me. I'll handle this," he tells Kam Patterson, who is holding a spray bottle of window cleaner as a weapon.

Entering the mysterious room, the sights and sounds are revealed to be connected to a sick-looking Sarah Sherman sitting next to a scent diffuser, who grimaces, "I had greasy beef cubes again -- extra spicy."

"Ugh, gross," a horrified Wolfhard says as Sherman chugs anti-acid medicine.

"This is one of her good days, bro," Patterson quips.

"I almost shot you," he tells Sherman, clicking his spray bottle. "I thought you were Vecnar."

"Vecna!" Wolfhard corrects him from on-screen.

The final episode of Stranger Things aired on Netflix New Year's Eve, while a "making-of" documentary dropped this week.