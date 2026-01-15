Wicked co-stars Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey are reuniting to star in the revival of the stage musical, Sunday in the Park with George.

The show features a book by James Lapine and music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim.

Marianne Elliott is directing the production, which is expected to open at London's Barbican Center in 2027.

Grande posted on her Instagram Story a photo of her and Bailey sitting in front of a painting by French pointillist George Seurat, the subject of the musical, at a museum.

Grande and Bailey played Glinda and Fiyero in the 2024 adaptation of Wicked and its 2025 sequel, Wicked: For Good.

Mandy Patinkin and Bernadette Peters starred in the original Broadway production of Sunday in the Park with George in 1983.

Jake Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford headlined the 2017 Broadway revival.