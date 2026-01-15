The identities of contestants, The Croissants and Le Who Who, were revealed on Wednesday's edition of The Masked Singer.

Spoilers ahead.

Reality TV personalities Todd and Julie Chrisley were dressed as The Croissants to sing "Jailhouse Rock," while comedian Tiffany Haddish donned the Le Who Who costume to perform "One Way or Another."

Previously outed on Season 14 of the Fox competition show was retired baseball player and sportscaster David "Big Papi" Ortiz.

Nick Cannon is the host and the judges are Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Rita Ora and Robin Thicke.