Diff'rent Strokes and Everybody Hates Chris alum Todd Bridges has announced that he and his wife, Bettijo B. Hirschi, are divorcing after three years.

"After much prayer and reflection, my spouse and I have made the difficult decision to separate," Bridges, 60, said in a statement to People.com Wednesday.

"This was not an easy choice, and it comes with a heavy heart, but also with love and gratitude for the life we shared."

TMZ said Bridges and Hirschi tied the knot in Beverly Hills about nine months after they met on a dating app.

Bridges is step-father to Hirschi's four children. He also has two of his own.

He was previously married to Dori Bridges from 1998 to 2012.