Country music star Wynonna Judd has signed on to host the two-hour, star-studded program, Christmas at the Opry, on NBC and Peacock Dec. 7.

The performer lineup for the event at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry venue is expected to be announced at a later date.

Singer-songwriter Judd will also be presented with the Country Champion Award at the inaugural People's Choice Country Awards on NBC Sept. 28.

The prize presentation will stream on Peacock the next day.

"Wynonna is one of the most recognized and lauded performers in country music," Cassandra Tryon, senior vice president of live events at NBCUniversal Entertainment, said in a statement Friday.

"Not only is she incredibly talented, her selflessness and passion for putting the needs of others in the spotlight is unmatched. We can't think of a better person to honor as our inaugural 'Country Champion' and to celebrate the holidays with across these two major country music events."

Judd announced last month plans to headline a new concert tour called Back to Wy, during which she will perform hits from her first two solo albums, Wynonna (1992) and Tell Me Why (1993).