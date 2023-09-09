A death certificate has been issued for entertainer Paul "Pee-Wee Herman" Reubens, who died in July at the age of 70.

His immediate cause of death was listed as acute hypoxic respiratory failure.

The comedian, who appeared in several eponymous TV shows and films, was also suffering from acute myelogenous leukemia.

"Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit," a statement on his social media accounts said at the time.

"A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit."