Jimmy Fallon has apologized to the staff of NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon after allegations emerged that he had created a toxic work environment behind the scenes, multiple reports indicated.

A report published Thursday in Rolling Stone featured accounts from more than a dozen former and current employees who claimed Fallon's "erratic behavior" had created a toxic workplace.

The current and former employees claimed Fallon would have "outbursts" as well as "good Jimmy days," and "bad Jimmy days."

Employees described "crying rooms" and people making jokes about "wanting to kill themselves."

Shortly after the story broke, Fallon hosted a Zoom meeting in which he apologized, according to Rolling Stone and CNN.

Fallon and Tonight Show producer Chris Miller have refused to comment on the reports.

Rolling Stone reported that Fallon told employees in the Thursday night Zoom meeting that he did not mean "to create that type of atmosphere for the show," and that "It's embarrassing and I feel so bad."

"Sorry if I embarrassed you and your family and friends... I feel so bad I can't even tell you," he reportedly said during the call. "I want the show to be fun. Should be inclusive to everybody."