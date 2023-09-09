Disney+ has announced plans to air a new animated holiday special called Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever on Dec. 8.

"The winter holidays are turning out to be especially stressful for Greg Heffley this year," said a synopsis released by the streaming service Friday.

"After accidentally damaging a snowplow while making a snowman with best friend Rowley Jefferson, Greg worries he won't get the new video game console he so desperately wants for Christmas. To make matters worse, he gets snowed in with his family, including his grumpy older brother Rodrick and annoying younger brother Manny."

The special was written and produced by Jeff Kinney the author of the Diary of a Wimpy Kid series of children's books. It features the voice talents of Wesley Kimmel, Erica Cerra and Hunter Dillon.