Country music star Zach Bryan's self-titled record is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Travis Scott 's Utopia, followed by Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time at No. 3, Taylor Swift 's Midnights at No. 4 and SZA's SOS at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are the Barbie movie soundtrack at No. 6, Peso Pluma's Genesis at No. 7, Swift's Lover at No. 8, Swift's Speak Now (Taylor's Version) at No. 9 and Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 10.

This was an eventful week for Bryan, who said in a social media video Friday that he was arrested Thursday for refusing to give police officers his information when they pulled him over for speeding.

"I was just an idiot. And I'll take the fall for it. I'm a grown man and I shouldn't have behaved like that. And it won't happen again," he said in the video.