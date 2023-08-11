McEntire, Pearce, Barrett and Jennifer Nettles will perform "Girls Night Out," while Gwen Stefani will join Shelton for "Love is Alive." Parton and Wilson will perform "Mama He's Crazy."
"To have all of these artists, most of which are my friends, come together and lend their voices and artistry to reimagine these songs is so special. These songs are so timeless and I am so excited for them to live on for generations to come," Wynonna Judd said in a statement.
"To all of you who listen to this music, I wish you could have been with us in the studio when we recorded these songs. There was joy, passion, and some poignant moments in re-recording these Judd songs that are impossible to describe. I hope you enjoy this record as much as we enjoyed making it," The Judds producer Brent Maher added.
A Tribute to the Judds is available to pre-save now.
