Rauw Alejandro has returned with new music in the wake of his split from Rosali­a.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 30-year-old singer released the song "Hayami Hana" on Thursday after ending his engagement with Rosali­a.

In the Spanish-language song, Alejandro mourns his split with Rosali­a and questions his new life without the music artist.

Alejandro also denies cheating in the lyrics, calling their breakup something out of his control.

Alejandro had confirmed his split from Rosali­a on Instagram Stories in July. The singer also denied cheating rumors at the time.

"There are thousands of problems that could cause a breakup, but in our case it was not due to third parties or infidelity," he said.

Rosali­a also spoke out on Instagram Stories, voicing her love, respect and admiration for Alejandro.

Alejandro and Rosali­a announced their engagement in their music video for "Beso," released in March.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

The pair were first linked in 2021 and walked the red carpet together at the Latin Grammy Awards in November 2022.