Brody Jenner and Tia Blanco are celebrating the birth of their first child.

Jenner, a television personality who starred on the MTV reality series "The Hills," and Blanco, a pro surfer, welcomed their first child, daughter Honey Raye, in July.

Jenner shared the news Thursday on Instagram alongside footage from their baby girl's birth.

"We welcomed our baby girl, Honey Raye Jenner, to the world on July 29th," he captioned the post.

"Momma and baby are in perfect health. We are so incredibly in love and have been cherishing this precious time together as a family. We want to thank everyone for all the love and support."

Jenner and Blanco also shared a video on YouTube featuring footage from their baby shower, proposal and home birth.

Jenner and Blanco announced in January that they were expecting their first child.

"We are excited to share with you the blessing of a new life in the new year... Our little angel is on their way. Happy new year!" the couple said on Instagram.

Jenner and Blanco got engaged in June amid Blanco's pregnancy.

Jenner is the son of singer-songwriter Linda Thompson and television personality Caitlyn Jenner.

He is the half-brother of Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.