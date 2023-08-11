Katharine McPhee is exiting her tour with her husband, David Foster, due to a "horrible" family tragedy.

The 39-year-old singer and actress announced Friday that she will miss the final two Asia dates of her show with Foster, 73, following an emergency in their family.

The "American Idol" alum was to perform with Foster on his "Hitman: David Foster and Friends" tour Friday and Saturday in Indonesia.

"Dearest Jakarta fans, It's with heavy heart I announce I have to miss our final 2 shows of our Asia run," McPhee wrote on Instagram.

"David and I have had a horrible tragedy in our family and at least one of us needs to get back home to our family."

"Please know how sorry I am and how much I wish to return one day and perform for you all," she said.

McPhee and Foster married in June 2019 and have a 2-year-old son, Rennie. Foster also has five adult daughters from previous relationships.

The couple will launch a joint North American tour, "An Intimate Evening with David Foster and Katharine McPhee," in February 2024.

