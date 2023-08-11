Morgan Wade is back with new music.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 28-year-old country music singer released a single and music video for her song "Fall in Love with Me" on Thursday.

The "Fall in Love with Me" video features Wade and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards. The pair are seen getting close as Richards plays a character infatuated with her new neighbor, portrayed by Wade.

"The official video for 'Fall in Love With Me' is out now," Wade wrote on Instagram. "It's campy and fun -- but also important and representative of all kinds of love, even in the country space, in any space. Thank you @davidmcclisterphotography for seeing this through."

"@kylerichards18 and I trusted the process of making a piece of art that stands boldly beside this music and I'm proud of that," she added. "Thanks for the support and love. Love is love is love."

"I love this song and can't wait for you to see the video," Richards said in a post on her own account. "Thank you @morganwademusic for having me be a part of this!"

"Fall in Love with Me" appears on Wade's forthcoming album Psychopath, slated for release Aug. 25.

Wade will support the album with concert dates around the world that run through October.