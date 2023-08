AMC released a new video for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon on Friday. The series premieres Sept. 10 on at 9 p.m. EDT/PDT on AMC and streaming on AMC+.

Daryl Dixon's ( Norman Reedus ) finds the survivor washed ashore in France. France is just as zombified as the U.S.

Daryl may have found someone who gets him in a new character played by Clemence Poesy. She asks Daryl what led him to France and he replies, "bad decisions."

"Maybe we're the same that way, broken until the world ended," she says. Speaking of broken, the Eiffel Tower has lost its tip in the apocalypse too.

Adam Nagaitis, Anne Charrier, Eriq Ebouaney, Laika Blanc Francard, Romain Levi and Louis Puech Scigliuzzi also star in Daryl Dixon.

David Zabel is showrunner, with fellow executive producers Reedus, Scott M. Gimple Greg Nicotero , Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath and Daniel Percival

Daryl Dixon joins spinoffs Dead City, which had its season finale on July 20, and The Ones Who Live reuniting Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira. Both Dead City and Daryl Dixon were renewed for second seasons in July.