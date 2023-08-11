Carly Pearce is back with new music.

The 33-year-old country music singer released the song "Country Music Made Me Do It" on Friday.

In the new song, Pearce celebrates country music and its impact on her life and career.

"Country music made me do it / Got me drunk and got me through it / A little heartbreak eighty proof / Over three chords and the truth / Out of a small town and into a ballgown / Picking me up every time that I fall down," she sings.

Pearce had discussed the song while announcing a new U.S. tour, the Country Music Made Me Do It tour, on Monday.

"I've been busy in the studio recording new music, and want to share a little of that with you too. 'Country Music Made Me Do It' is the essence of this next chapter for me," the star wrote on Instagram.

"I wrote this song as an autobiographical anthem, but I can't wait to hear the ways YOUR story has been influenced by country music," she told fans.

The Country Music Made Me Do It tour kicks off Oct. 5 in New York City and concludes Nov. 18 in Detroit.

"Country Music Made Me Do It" is Pearce's second song of 2023 following "We Don't Fight Anymore" featuring Chris Stapleton

In addition to her new music, Pearce will take part in A Tribute to The Judds, a tribute album honoring Wynonna Judd and late singer Naomi Judd of the music duo The Judds.