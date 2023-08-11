Chris Hemsworth is celebrating his 40th birthday.

The actor's wife, Spanish actress Elsa Pataky , marked the occasion Friday by posting a sweet and sassy tribute to Hemsworth on Instagram.

Pataky, 47, shared a photo of herself with Hemsworth in the audience at an event. Hemsworth can be seen covering his face and reacting to a moment as Pataky snaps the selfie.

"That's exactly the face a made when I turned 40 my love. But don't worry, it's gonna be ok! I'll be here for you too hold your hand and give you all my beauty secrets., even if you look better than ever. Happy birthday @chrishemsworth!" Pataky captioned the post.

Hemsworth had shared a slideshow of photos and videos with Pataky while celebrating her 47th birthday in July.

"Happy birthday to my partner in crime, love you always, here's to many more @elsapataky," he wrote.

Hemsworth and Pataky married in 2010 and have three children together, daughter India Rose, 11, and twin sons Tristan and Sasha, who turned 9 years old in March.

The couple moved their family from Los Angeles to Hemsworth's home country of Australia in 2015.

Hemsworth is known for playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He most recently starred in the Netflix action film Extraction 2.