Kelsea Ballerini took the stage during an appearance Friday on Today.

The 29-year-old country music singer performed and discussed her boyfriend, actor Chase Stokes, during Friday's episode of the NBC morning show.

Ballerini performed her song "Blindsided," which appears on her EP Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, released in February.

She also performed "If You Go Down (I'm Goin' Down Too)," a song from her album Subject to Change, released in September 2022.

Stokes, an actor known for playing John B on the Netflix series Outer Banks, was on hand to support Ballerini at Today.

In the interview, Ballerini had nothing but praise for her new beau.

"I'm so happy," she said. "It's just nice to feel so supported and seen. He's such a wonderful, wonderful human being."

Ballerini and Stokes made their red carpet debut as a couple at the CMT Music Awards in April. The couple were first linked in January.

