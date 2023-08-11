South Korean singer V has released a new song.

The 27-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band BTS, released a single and music video for the song "Rainy Days" on Friday.

In "Rainy Days," V sings about missing an ex and wanting to start over with them.

The video shows the singer spend a gloomy day at home with the company of his dog.

"Rainy Days" appears on V's forthcoming debut solo album, Layover. V will release the album and a music video for the song "Slow Dancing" on Sept. 8.

Layover also features the song "Love Me Again," which V released a single and music video for Wednesday.

BTS also consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin and Jungkook. The group is on hiatus as the members fulfill their mandatory military service and pursue their solo careers.

Suga announced this week that he has started the process of enlisting in the military.