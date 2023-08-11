MGM released a clip from the film Landscape with Invisible Hand Friday. The film opens Aug. 18.

In the clip, Adam Campbell (Asante Blackk) paints on his easel while his sister Natalie (Brooklynn McKenzie) tends to her garden. Just as he's beginning to paint the horizon, a floating city hovers above blocking his view.

Landscape with Invisible Hand takes place in 2036, five years after an alien species has arrived. The few humans who work with the aliens live in the floating cities above while the rest of humanity struggles in poverty below.

The film premiered in January at the Sundance Film Festival. UPI reviewed it and praised its social commentary and world-building design of the future.

Director Cory Finley spoke with UPI about his adaptation of M.T. Anderson's book. UPI will present his interview next week.