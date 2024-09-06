The main cast returns for Wynonna Earp: Vengeance.
"Wynonna Earp -- spicy, hard-living, demon-slaying anti-heroine and great-great-granddaughter of legendary lawman Wyatt Earp -- must return, once again, to her hometown of Purgatory to battle her greatest foe yet: a psychotic villainess hellbent on revenge against Wynonna... and everyone she loves," a synopsis of the movie said.
Rozon plays her boyfriend, an immortal version of the famed gunslinger Doc Holliday, while Provost-Chalkley plays her sister Waverly and Barrell plays Waverly's wife Nicole.
