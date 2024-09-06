Nope and True Jackson, VP alum Keke Palmer has signed on to star in and executive produce a new Peacock series based on the 1989 horror-comedy film, The 'Burbs.

"Set in present-day suburbia, The 'Burbs follows a young couple returning to the husband's childhood home," a synopsis from the streaming service said.

"Their world is upended when new neighbors move in next door, bringing old secrets of the cul-de-sac to light, and new deadly threats shatter the illusion of their quiet little neighborhood."

Palmer's role has not been disclosed and no other casting has been announced yet.

Celeste Hughey -- whose credits include Palm Royale and Dead to Me -- is writing and executive producing the show and Dana Olsen, the writer of the original movie, serves as co-executive producer on the series.

Seth MacFarlane and Brian Grazer are also producers on the project, which will be filmed in Los Angeles on the Universal back lot, the same place where the movie was shot.

The film starred Tom Hanks, Bruce Dern, Carrie Fisher and Corey Feldman.