The fifth season of the emergency-worker drama, 911: Lone Star, will be its last on FOX.

"From the start, fans have followed the heroic and deeply moving stories of the men and women who make up Austin's 126, so a huge thanks to one of the greatest creative teams in all of television -- Ryan Murphy Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear -- for creating one of the most action-packed dramas anywhere," FOX President Michael Thorn said in a statement Thursday.

"Now in our final season of the show, we're set to give it the high-stakes send-off it deserves, complete with breathless rescues, insurmountable odds and relatable personal struggles, thanks to our incomparable, stellar cast led by Rob Lowe and Gina Torres."

The last episodes are to start airing on Sept. 23, with the finale expected in early 2025.

Jim Parrack, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Julian Works, Rafael Silva and Brianna Baker co-star.